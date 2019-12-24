Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Immortal Christmas' Black Metal Sock Puppet 'Frosty the Snowman' Parody is the Only Gift You Need: Watch

Billboard.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
It's beginning to look a lot like... a black metal Christmas. The Sock Puppet Parody folks are back again this year with another dose of bizarre...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Groovytrack

Groovy Tracks Immortal Christmas' Black Metal Sock Puppet 'Frosty the Snowman' Parody is the Only Gift You Need: Watch, https://t.co/mucHHvsWRz 7 hours ago

Music_News_US

Music Immortal Christmas' Black Metal Sock Puppet 'Frosty the Snowman' Parody is the Only Gift You Need: Watch #Music… https://t.co/oIr70KyoZK 7 hours ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Immortal Christmas' Black Metal Sock Puppet 'Frosty the Snowman' Parody is the Only Gift You Need: Watch https://t.co/ajAmlAapDu 7 hours ago

farther_go

GoFarther Immortal Christmas' Black Metal Sock Puppet 'Frosty the Snowman' Parody is the Only Gift You Need: Watch https://t.co/OcJag8XL6d 7 hours ago

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Immortal Christmas' Black Metal Sock Puppet 'Frosty the Snowman' Parody is the Only Gift You Need: Watch https://t.co/wvfzEInsvH 7 hours ago

BenAtkinsonPhD

Ben Atkinson (Dr. Rock) Chad Childers: "Nothing says Christmas quite like sock puppets and ... black metal? Must be the season for Sock Pup… https://t.co/SypqKGydWP 7 hours ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Immortal Christmas' Black Metal Sock Puppet 'Frosty the Snowman' Parody is the Only Gift You Need: Watch… https://t.co/nhkdFbeWgN 8 hours ago

shakypubco

Shaky RT @Revolvermag: Phil Anselmo voices Krampus in black-metal sock puppets Immortal Christmas' wacky Dimmu Borgir parody https://t.co/BNjxhng… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.