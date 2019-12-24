Director Terry Gilliam blasts Marvel franchise, says he 'hated' 'Black Panther'

Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the Marvel franchise for holding too much power in the film industry, along with his particular strong distaste of "Black Panther."

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Black Panther' Nation Wakanda Publicly Listed as US Trade Partner 'Black Panther' Nation Wakanda Publicly Listed as US Trade Partner. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the fictional nation was added online by mistake. Wakanda is the home of Marvel.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:01Published 2 weeks ago Happy Birthday, Chadwick Boseman! Happy Birthday, Chadwick Boseman!. Chadwick Aaron Boseman turns 42 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actor. 1. While attending Howard University, he took an acting class led by.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:56Published on November 29, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources 'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans React The 'Zero Theorem' director is accused of being racist after he seemingly singles out Marvel's black superhero movie while criticizing comic book adaptations.

AceShowbiz 1 week ago





Tweets about this