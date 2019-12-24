Global  

Director Terry Gilliam blasts Marvel franchise, says he 'hated' 'Black Panther'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the Marvel franchise for holding too much power in the film industry, along with his particular strong distaste of "Black Panther."
'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans React

The 'Zero Theorem' director is accused of being racist after he seemingly singles out Marvel's black superhero movie while criticizing comic book adaptations.
