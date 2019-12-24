Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ed Sheeran to take another break from music

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 24 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he is taking a break from music after working "non stop" since 2017.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn star in first music video together

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn star in first music video together 00:33

 Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have made their music video debut together.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Water main break floods music and art studio in Mira Mesa [Video]Water main break floods music and art studio in Mira Mesa

Water main break floods music and art studio in Mira Mesa

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

Ed Sheeran named most streamed artist of 2019 on Amazon Music [Video]Ed Sheeran named most streamed artist of 2019 on Amazon Music

Ed Sheeran was the most streamed artist of Amazon Music in 2019, whilst Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' viral trap country hit 'Old Town Road (Remix)' was the most requested on Alexa.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ed Sheeran to take another break from music

Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he is taking a break from music after working "non stop" since 2017. The 28-year-old took to Instagram to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared JrE! OnlineSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.