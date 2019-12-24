See Photos: Shama Sikander celebrates Christmas with family, beau in US
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () The world is all set to get busy in the Christmas celebrations, and so is Shama Sikander. The diva jetted off to the United States to spend her Christmas with beau James Milliron and his family. The actress has been feeding her social media with several pictures from her vacation. Check out the pictures:
There is so much going on during our holiday celebrations, sometimes it's nice to just calm down and enjoy your family. A great way to do this is by reading a festive book together. Carole Barrowman started a Christmas Eve book tradition with her family 30 years ago, and she joins us to discuss how...
This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..