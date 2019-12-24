Jawaani Jaaneman first look poster: Saif Ali Khan in this quirky look will leave you intrigued
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () The first look poster of the much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been released by its makers. The movie poster is quite suggestive as Saif is seen lying on the bed with bottles of alcohol around him and not to miss, those sexy legs in the background. Pooja Entertainment shared the poster on...
New Delhi (India), Dec 24 (ANI): After the teaser poster of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer romantic-comedy film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', a new poster of the film was... Sify Also reported by •Zee News •Indian Express •Mid-Day