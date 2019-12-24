Global  

Jawaani Jaaneman first look poster: Saif Ali Khan in this quirky look will leave you intrigued

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019
The first look poster of the much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been released by its makers. The movie poster is quite suggestive as Saif is seen lying on the bed with bottles of alcohol around him and not to miss, those sexy legs in the background. Pooja Entertainment shared the poster on...
News video: Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan's WEIRD REACTION To MEDIA Reporters | WATCH

Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan's WEIRD REACTION To MEDIA Reporters | WATCH 03:39

 Watch Ibrahim Ali Khan's funny expression caught on camera while in conversation with media.

KGF 2 Star YASH aka ROCKY First Look Out | Kolar Gold Fields Chapter 2 POSTER [Video]KGF 2 Star YASH aka ROCKY First Look Out | Kolar Gold Fields Chapter 2 POSTER

KGF 2 1st look Posters: Rocking Star Yash Rebuilding an Empire in the first poster of the film.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:33Published

Taimur Ali Khan's GRAND 3rd Birthday Cake Cutting Video With Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan [Video]Taimur Ali Khan's GRAND 3rd Birthday Cake Cutting Video With Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan turns 3 and here are teh inside videos and photos of Taimur's grand birthday party. Have a look at this little munchkin's cake cutting video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan nails the Casanova look in poster of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

New Delhi (India), Dec 24 (ANI): After the teaser poster of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer romantic-comedy film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', a new poster of the film was...
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsIndian ExpressMid-Day

2020 to be a power-packed year for Saif Ali Khan with back to back releases

Saif Ali Khan, who is the undisputed Nawab of Bollywood, has a power-packed 2020. The actor will kickstart the year with Tanhaji alongside Ajay Devgn in a yet...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Deepika’s Chhapaak In Trouble, Salman’s 54th Birthday, Jawaani Jaaneman FIRST Look Top 10 News https://t.co/dBjeAR62IF 5 hours ago

VaibhavJain209

Vaibhav RT @mid_day: #JawaaniJaaneman First Look Poster: #SaifAliKhan In This Quirky Look Will Leave You Intrigued @jackkybhagnani #SaiAliKhan #Ta… 14 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day #JawaaniJaaneman First Look Poster: #SaifAliKhan In This Quirky Look Will Leave You Intrigued @jackkybhagnani… https://t.co/03gX0gM1tf 14 hours ago

filmibeat

Filmibeat.com Jawaani Jaaneman First Look Poster: 'Playboy' Saif Ali Khan Is Single And Ready To Jingle! https://t.co/6cq4TPepW5… https://t.co/4mPaDHjcQ3 16 hours ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies #JawaaniJaaneman, which was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres on Janua… https://t.co/TNGdqAdIeb 18 hours ago

ZaAkaash

AkAsh MiLAN SiNhA RT @addatoday: #JawaaniJaaneman First Look Poster starring #SaifAliKhan #Tabu #AaliaF. It's Smashing! 👍👍 The film releases 31st January 202… 1 day ago

poojafilms

Pooja Entertainment RT @Koimoi: Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman First Look OUT! Set To Now Clash With Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And Heer #SaifAliKhan #… 1 day ago

BJuncture

Bollywood juncture Photos: Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman First Look OUT! Set To Now Clash With Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And… https://t.co/FV5CMzsu9T 1 day ago

