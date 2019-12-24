Global  

Ed Sheeran to take another break from music

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he is taking a break from music after working "non stop" since 2017.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share the news. This is the second break he has taken from music as he went silent on social media and stopped performing for most of 2016, reports...
News video: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn star in first music video together

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn star in first music video together 00:33

 Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have made their music video debut together.

Water main break floods music and art studio in Mira Mesa [Video]Water main break floods music and art studio in Mira Mesa

Water main break floods music and art studio in Mira Mesa

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

Ed Sheeran named most streamed artist of 2019 on Amazon Music [Video]Ed Sheeran named most streamed artist of 2019 on Amazon Music

Ed Sheeran was the most streamed artist of Amazon Music in 2019, whilst Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' viral trap country hit 'Old Town Road (Remix)' was the most requested on Alexa.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ed Sheeran's Wife Cherry Seaborn Co-Stars In 'Put It All On Me' Music Video!

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn cuddle up in his new music video for “Put It All On Me“! The cute married couple are among many couples from around the world...
Just Jared Jr

Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Star in First Music Video Together for "Put It All On Me"

Ed Sheeran is celebrating love from all around the world--and bringing his wife Cherry Seaborn along for the journey. In his latest music video for his latest...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Merlynto1

JANINE G🌺FASHION QUEEN RT @people: Ed Sheeran Announces Another Hiatus from Music and Social Media: 'Gonna Take a Breather' https://t.co/0IV0KSiZyM 11 minutes ago

people

People Ed Sheeran Announces Another Hiatus from Music and Social Media: 'Gonna Take a Breather' https://t.co/0IV0KSiZyM 31 minutes ago

DavieEs96

Davie Ed Sheeran is going on another break and homestly he can take his time because I cant wait for new music he has for us 40 minutes ago

Joannew37353515

Benji Doo + Joanne Ed Sheeran to take another break from music after working "non stop" since 2017 | English Movie News - Times of Ind… https://t.co/ck5nWRBzSp 56 minutes ago

iblinkuetify

ᴏᴠʏ was expecting for more music from ed sheeran next year but he'll gonna take another break, medyo sad pero the wait is worthwhile naman :)) 3 hours ago

