Tanhaji song Ghamand Kar: The loud victory cry of warriors will give you goosebumps

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Ajay Devgn on Tuesday unveiled the second song 'Ghamand Kar' from his magnum opus 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The three-minute-thirty-three-second song is the loud victory cry of warriors who fight in the battlefields for their motherland.

*Check out the song here*:

Ajay Devgn is seen as the brave warrior Tanhaji...
