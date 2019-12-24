Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Joe Biden Won December Democratic Debate By a Lot According to New Poll

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the most recent Democratic presidential debate handily, beating his nearest competitor by seven points in a new Politico/Morning Consult poll. Biden led the poll with 23 percent of debate viewers declaring him the winner, followed by Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at 16 percent. Massachusetts […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: New Poll: Voters Think Biden Won Debate

New Poll: Voters Think Biden Won Debate 00:37

 Politico reports that Joe Biden won the December 2019 Democratic debate. A poll conducted by Morning Consult and POLITICO found 23 percent thought Biden performed best in the debate. Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second at 16 percent. This is the first time viewers chose Biden as the best debate...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony [Video]Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published

Joe Biden Polls Low Amongst Latino Voters [Video]Joe Biden Polls Low Amongst Latino Voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden is struggling with Latino voters. This stat comes from a recent Insider polling, reports Business Insider. Satisfaction with Biden among Latino voters likely to vote in..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden holds lead following December's presidential debate

Washington, Dec 24 (IANS) Former US Vice President Joe Biden maintained his national lead in the polls after December's sixth Democratic Party presidential...
Sify

SNL Hits Democratic Field, Trump v Pelosi in Final Cold Open of 2019: ‘Shirts Off, Nips Out’

Saturday Night Live came back for its final episode of the 2019 year, taking on the PBS NewsHour Politico debate and the field of 2020 Democrats with a special...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mdjester

🃏Johnnie Hagerstown RT @CBSNews: California Gov. @GavinNewsom on tonight's #DemDebate in Los Angeles: "We go through this process every election where people s… 3 minutes ago

KaylaCardillo

Kayla Cardillo RT @CBSNews: .@TomSteyer tells @edokeefe he'll be working to boost Democratic voter turnout in 2020 "come***or high water" #DemDebate ht… 5 hours ago

GlindaofOz7

L2 @dogloversucks "A little more than six weeks until the Iowa caucuses, Biden is looking stronger than ever, dominati… https://t.co/lv5CXg7Rbt 13 hours ago

jjkeller44

Jonathan Keller RT @MattGrossmann: Biden was rated the highest & Klobuchar gained the most in a pre & post debate poll: https://t.co/wzkvThJyxS Pete under… 14 hours ago

DidiM47

Didi M Joe Biden Won December Democratic Debate By a Lot According to New Poll https://t.co/vxa4QHj3or 16 hours ago

robinsonwins

Richard Robinson Presidential. https://t.co/2znmIKfXhl 18 hours ago

robinsonwins

Richard Robinson Joe Biden Won December Democratic Debate By a Lot According to New Poll https://t.co/lxReUxhPrg via @mediaite 18 hours ago

Msb00mbastick

Boombastic ✊🏾 #ForthePeople 👸🏽 RT @Mediaite: Joe Biden Won December Democratic Debate By a Lot According to New Poll https://t.co/ibzkT6mUin 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.