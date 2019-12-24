Joe Biden Won December Democratic Debate By a Lot According to New Poll
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Former Vice President Joe Biden won the most recent Democratic presidential debate handily, beating his nearest competitor by seven points in a new Politico/Morning Consult poll. Biden led the poll with 23 percent of debate viewers declaring him the winner, followed by Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at 16 percent. Massachusetts […]
Politico reports that Joe Biden won the December 2019 Democratic debate.
A poll conducted by Morning Consult and POLITICO found 23 percent thought Biden performed best in the debate.
Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second at 16 percent.
This is the first time viewers chose Biden as the best debate...
Former Vice President Joe Biden is struggling with Latino voters. This stat comes from a recent Insider polling, reports Business Insider. Satisfaction with Biden among Latino voters likely to vote in..