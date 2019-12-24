Global  

Julian Castro Wonders if Big Money Made Mayor Pete Flip on Medicare for All. It Did Not.

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Former HUD Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro questioned whether South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had "flip-flopped" on Medicare for All because of campaign contributions, but the facts say Mayor Pete did not.
 Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg is under fire for his fundraising efforts.

