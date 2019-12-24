Global  

People Disgusted by Blueface for Throwing Money at Homeless People at Skid Row

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The 'Respect My Cryppin' rapper faces backlash on the internet after throwing money at the unfortunate people living at the homeless area in Los Angeles.
Recent related news from verified sources

Blueface Gets Backlash After Throwing Cash to People in L.A.'s Skid Row

Blueface is receiving backlash after throwing wads of cash into a crowd of people on skid row in downtown Los Angeles. On Monday (Dec. 23), the 22-...
Billboard.com

Lil Pump Feeds Homeless on Skid Row With Help From Celeb Car Company

Lil Pump is spreading holiday cheer for the people who need it most ... one corn dog at a time. The rapper was out in Los Angeles Wednesday, hooking up the...
TMZ.com


