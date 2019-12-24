Global  

These Stars Celebrate Their Birthdays on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day!

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
It might be Christmas time, but these stars are celebrating two holidays this time of year! JustJared.com has compiled a list of the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, and models who celebrate their birthdays on either Christmas Eve, December 24 or Christmas Day, December 25. Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to all of these stars! Click [...]
News video: On Christmas Eve, hundreds queue for turkey and festive food in London

On Christmas Eve, hundreds queue for turkey and festive food in London 01:05

 Christmas Eve shoppers were queuing for turkey and other festive food in the upscale London suburb of Twickenham. The queue began around 7am, even before the doors to Sandy's, in Twickenham, opened at 8am. The queue outside Sandy's on King Street is something of a Christmas tradition, as...

Stock market is open for trading Christmas Eve, but closed Christmas Day in 2019

Investors are taking a break from Wall Street's record run to enjoy their holiday feasts.
USATODAY.com

Kent bus times over Christmas and New Year 2019

Kent bus times over Christmas and New Year 2019Timetable changes for all Stagecoach and Arriva services on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Kent and Sussex Courier

