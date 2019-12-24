Global  

Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Tour, & Docu-Series Coming in 2020!

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
2020 is going to be a big year for Justin Bieber! After teasing a big announcement, the 25-year-old singer revealed on Tuesday (December 24) that he has a new album, tour, AND docu-series all happening in 2020. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber “I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to [...]
News video: Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve

Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 00:53

 Justin Bieber has dropped a massive hint he is going to release three lots of new music in the coming days, after posting a picture of himself by a piano and including the dates December 24th, December 31st and January 3rd in a caption.

