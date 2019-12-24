Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Can He Be Serious? I’m Dead Serious’: Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre Holiday Video

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
For the second consecutive year, Kevin Spacey has posted a bizarre video to YouTube on Christmas Eve. “You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey said at the outset of the minute-long video, speaking — as he did in his 2018 Christmas Eve […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Actor Kevin Spacey posts Christmas greeting as Netflix character

Actor Kevin Spacey posts Christmas greeting as Netflix character 00:55

 Kevin Spacey appeared in a cryptic minute-long video posted to YouTube as his character from the Netflix series "House of Cards," wishing viewers a Merry Christmas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart hits the gym following car crash [Video]Kevin Hart hits the gym following car crash

Kevin Hart is back in the gym, and working hard to recover from the injuries he sustained in a car crash.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Video shows bizarre sporting tradition – throwing thousands of rolls of toilet paper to gain a technical foul [Video]Video shows bizarre sporting tradition – throwing thousands of rolls of toilet paper to gain a technical foul

This video shows a bizarre sporting tradition from Arkansas, USA - throwing thousands of rolls of toilet paper onto a basketball court. The 'Toilet Paper Game' has been running since 1984 at the John..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Spacey posts bizarre video suggesting you 'kill people with kindness'

What are we supposed to make of this video from Kevin Spacey? Is it Spacey speaking or one of his characters? And what does he mean? Beats us.
USATODAY.com

Kevin Spacey posts bizarre video as character Frank Underwood: 'It's been a pretty good year'

Kevin Spacey returned to the Internet in a bizarre way.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

davidmatheson27

D Matheson RT @emm_downunder: Sudanese Journalist, Ajak Deng Chiengkou, says there's a serious gang culture in Melbourne after Sudanese gang member st… 52 seconds ago

WIKIVILLAGEUK

WIKIVILLAGE @PaulWellman_ @yimbyalliance @YimbyEarth I am dead serious specifically which idiot ( we need a name and title) mad… https://t.co/NLBxUM37lP 1 minute ago

Urchin1411

Hoodrich Pablo Yawn RT @PsssssstDaMiraa: How do girls deadass be arguing with their friends about attention and spending time. I would laugh one of my friends… 1 minute ago

NewMartyrSpeaks

Michael A. Jameson 🏴🤯 @AgtRigor @RealTimelesst @Locke_Wiggins I'm dead serious bro. Shoot me a DM and we should do a live debate on YouTube. 2 minutes ago

hanguangjunn

kat ♥︎’s wangxian RT @wangjis_: wwx @ lwj when he sees him for the first time after he came back: his white robes and serious expression makes him look like… 3 minutes ago

Jman_Jalen

HotBoyJay♨️ RT @OfficiallyIce: Immediately hit my line if Jorja Smith, DaniLeigh, Saweetie, Karrueche, Draya, or Lori Harvey shits EVER leak. And I’m d… 4 minutes ago

exquisitebailey

🎄 i used a snapchat filter that had a mistletoe on it and this kid slides up and goes “Uh oh, who hung up the mistlet… https://t.co/I4LrX4EGkz 6 minutes ago

King_Triad

King Triad @CIA See when you have an army and you declare Independence from a despotic government. it is serious...technically… https://t.co/JeXDBWMJsF 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.