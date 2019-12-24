Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'The Walking Dead' actress Vanessa Cloke arrested for assault: report

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
"The Walking Dead" actress Vanessa Cloke has been arrested in California for assault, according to a new report.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Walking Dead's Vanessa Cloke Arrested After Alleged Incident At Her Home

Vanessa Cloke was arrested for a misdemeanor assault and battery after her ex tried to move out of their shared home. The actress – best known for her work...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RetweetTmz

ALL TMZ NEWS RT @TMZ: 'Walking Dead' Actress Vanessa Cloke Arrested as Ex-Boyfriend Moves Out https://t.co/hfaDDBWDdz 23 minutes ago

VenetianMasksT1

Venetian Masks T.V Productions Venetian Masks T.V Productions BREAKING News From Discover on Google https://t.co/eoiBGy4VvZ Maybe there another… https://t.co/F4nbCQNrt2 37 minutes ago

ZaiMcReedus

ᴢᴀɪɴᴀᴘ𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓾𝓼☃️💙❄🎄~ Mel♡💕 Do you guys remember her?🤔🤔 https://t.co/LKry7FnEB6 1 hour ago

newsenseme

No name RT @snydenydn: Vanessa Cloke, an actress who played Anna on seasons 6 and 7 of “The Walking Dead,” was arrested for allegedly assaulting a… 2 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Vanessa Cloke: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Walking Dead’ Actress, 43, Who Was Arrested https://t.co/6pZiXlUiY5 via @HollywoodLife 3 hours ago

MoreMusicMoreMo

MoreMusicMoreMoney RT @TMZ: 'Walking Dead' Actress Vanessa Cloke Arrested as Ex-Boyfriend Moves Out https://t.co/SkVW7ddlET 3 hours ago

snydenydn

SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) Vanessa Cloke, an actress who played Anna on seasons 6 and 7 of “The Walking Dead,” was arrested for allegedly assa… https://t.co/1vBcH7s7qL 4 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime The Walking #Dead actress #Vanessa Cloke arrested for #assault - Dec 24 @ 8:09 PM ET https://t.co/NbMmi7VsJE 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.