Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plansBallerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to scrap their special pension benefits.
News video: France pension strike cripples economy, businesses

France pension strike cripples economy, businesses 02:13

 Transport, services affected as rail workers strike over Macron's proposed pension reforms, dampening Christmas sales

France strike: Riot police called in as protesters descend on Paris' Gare de Lyon [Video]France strike: Riot police called in as protesters descend on Paris' Gare de Lyon

Protesters reportedly tangled with police at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Monday (December 22). A nationwide strike against plans by French President Emmanuel Macron to change the country’s..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:34Published

Parisians turn to bikes amid third week of transport strikes [Video]Parisians turn to bikes amid third week of transport strikes

As strikes against Macron's government's proposed pension reform go on and public transportation continues to be scarce, Parisians are adapting their transportation means.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published


Paris Opera ballerinas perform in protest of Macron's pension reform plan

Ballerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Palais Garnier in Paris on Tuesday to protest against French President Emmanuel...
France 24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesEurasia ReviewReuters

Macron ‘will not abandon’ pension reforms, but may ‘improve’ retirement age – Elysee

Macron ‘will not abandon’ pension reforms, but may ‘improve’ retirement age – ElyseeFrench President Emmanuel Macron is “willing to improve” some areas of the controversial pension reform plans such as the age of retirement, his office said...
WorldNews Also reported by •France 24

