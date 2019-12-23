Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tiffani Thiessen talks 'Alexa & Katie,' her favorite LI beach, more

Newsday Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Â The actress -- who first made a splash on the beloved '90s teen sitcom "Saved By the Bell" -- is now playing the mother of a teenager in the Netflix sitcom "Alexa & Katie."Â 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexa & Katie Season 3 [Video]Alexa & Katie Season 3

Alexa & Katie Part 3 Trailer - Netflix Junior year is finally here for Alexa and Katie with new relationships, surprising friendships, and big decisions on the horizon. Part 3 of Alexa & Katie arrives..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.