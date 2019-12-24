Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fabolous + Emily B Go All-Blue Everything In New Twinning Pic

SOHH Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Fabolous + Emily B Go All-Blue Everything In New Twinning PicNew York rapper Fabolous and Emily B are looking extra inseparable these days. The hip-hop pair have social media’s attention after going all-blue everything during a recent outing together. On Christmas Eve, Fab hit up Instagram to share a must-like moment to the masses. Fab recently shared a slideshow of sneak peeks of them on […]

The post Fabolous + Emily B Go All-Blue Everything In New Twinning Pic appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Digging deeper: can hot air provide sustainable source of electricity? [Video]Digging deeper: can hot air provide sustainable source of electricity?

“The new frontier of renewable energy is crossing Iceland. In the land of fire, the homeland of geothermal energy, they are testing a technique to drill wells five kilometres deep to bring steam to..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Fabolous + Emily B Go All-Blue Everything In New Twinning Pic #EmilyB #Fabolous https://t.co/qmb1E1yKRN https://t.co/GmT4ISRU7x 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.