Justin Bieber announces new album, tour dates for 2020

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Justin Bieber is starting the new year off with some new music. 
News video: Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve

Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 00:53

 Justin Bieber has dropped a massive hint he is going to release three lots of new music in the coming days, after posting a picture of himself by a piano and including the dates December 24th, December 31st and January 3rd in a caption.

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album [Video]Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album. Gomez revealed Swift's reaction during a recent interview with KISS FM UK. Gomez played the videos for "Lose You to Love Me"..

Justin Bieber teases something big for 2020 [Video]Justin Bieber teases something big for 2020

Justin Bieber has teased fans he has something big lined up for next year, just weeks after confirming he would drop a new album before 2019 is out.

Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Tour, & Docu-Series Coming in 2020!

2020 is going to be a big year for Justin Bieber! After teasing a big announcement, the 25-year-old singer revealed on Tuesday (December 24) that he has a new...
Just Jared

Justin Bieber announces new album, tour and documentary series

In a video posted to social media, the Canadian pop superstar explains that his past mistakes and experiences have brought him to where he's supposed to be.
CBC.ca

