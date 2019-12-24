Justin Bieber announces new album, tour dates for 2020

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After
Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album.
Gomez revealed Swift's reaction during a recent interview with KISS FM UK.
Gomez played the videos for "Lose You to Love Me"..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10Published 6 days ago
Justin Bieber has teased fans he has something big lined up for next year, just weeks after confirming he would drop a new album before 2019 is out.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:47Published 2 weeks ago
Princessafia RT @Genius: 🗣 new bieber dropping on january 3 #bieber2020
https://t.co/bwnRB5VDsy 7 seconds ago
Hailstans RT @enews: Justin Bieber Announces New Tour, Album and Single: All the Details https://t.co/r6EJPkYhmw 21 seconds ago
Dylan Dawson RT @iHeartRadio: Return all my presents, @justinbieber got me exactly what I wanted for Christmas! 😍 #Bieber2020
https://t.co/B0dmdoI9PR 1 minute ago
Ni-shaat🦋 RT @ELLEmagazine: Justin Bieber Announces His Comeback Single #Yummy, New Album, and Upcoming Tour Dates #Bieber2020 https://t.co/mZ3Y7pLCWg 2 minutes ago
Jose Luis JB-CB RT @RapUp: Justin Bieber announces new album, single, and tour #Bieber2020 https://t.co/xVQyASHFGj https://t.co/rrsHkuNu32 3 minutes ago
JAL RT @new_branches: Justin Bieber's announces new single 'Yummy' for January 3rd and tour dates for new album coming 2020 https://t.co/bXFjEr… 4 minutes ago
𝕵𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 RT @GuardianUS: Justin Bieber announces first new album in five years https://t.co/jVTLRrrVef 4 minutes ago