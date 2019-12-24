Global  

Jonas Brothers Surprise Drop 'Jersey' From 'Chasing Happiness' Documentary

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Jonas Brothers just surprise released a new song “Jersey“! The band of brothers shared on Christmas Eve (December 24) that their song from the Chasing Happiness documentary is now available to download. “Surprise!! #Jersey is now available on all streaming platforms for you guys 🎁 Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!” they wrote. Fans have [...]
