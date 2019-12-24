Global  

Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With "War" Single

E! Online Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Friends again? On Monday, the day before Christmas Eve, Drake released a new single and music video, "War," in which he appears to acknowledge his beef with The Weeknd and also...
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Drake Ends The Weeknd Feud In War Freestyle

Drake Ends The Weeknd Feud In War Freestyle 02:57

 Drake and The Weeknd XO it out. Da Baby feels targeted following his recent arrest. Plus - Did someone really confuse Erica Mena and Nicki Minaj?

Drake Surprises Everyone W/ New WAR Freestyle Video + Speaks On Ending The Weeknd Beef: “We Just Had To Fix Things”

Drake Surprises Everyone W/ New WAR Freestyle Video + Speaks On Ending The Weeknd Beef: “We Just Had To Fix Things”OVO Sound boss Drake is on his music grind with 2019 wrapping up. The 6 God has come forward to surprise fans with his new “War” single. On Christmas Eve,...
SOHH


GomezOnlineNews

jennifer gomez Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With "War" Single https://t.co/ilpYfeXxAW https://t.co/nr0LUTX6s5 3 hours ago

FariidaaM

Farida RT @enews: Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With "War" Single https://t.co/IloPpNtEu5 6 hours ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With ”War” Single https://t.co/mZrT98w1GD 6 hours ago

allnewsph

All News PH Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With "War" Single https://t.co/4fhErFJjbc 8 hours ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With “War” Single https://t.co/YmenrG6AVd https://t.co/vS02KjHeyZ 9 hours ago

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With “War” Single https://t.co/mriutTBofX https://t.co/Fxr0M57QV6 9 hours ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With “War” Single https://t.co/wPgc41nu3G https://t.co/7eoRspgzcq 10 hours ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With ”War” Single https://t.co/amQLadGO8I https://t.co/tLWO8NjKq6 10 hours ago

