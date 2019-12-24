Capsule movie reviews, Dec. 29 Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

*1917* Cinematographically, this is a great film, a World War I movie involving scores of characters, shot over a wide expanse, that gives the illusion of having been done in just one take. But the movie is overlong and not especially gripping, and the strategy of one-shot done in real-time might not have been ideal for this story. Still, it’s so well-done that it’s worth seeing, or almost worth seeing. (R. 119 minutes.)—M.LaSalle



*A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood* Not a biography of children’s TV pioneer Mister Rogers, but rather a fable about his place in people’s lives, this tells a mostly fictional story, about a cynical magazine writer whose life is changed by meeting and getting to know Fred Rogers. It’s a smart approach and a sensitive well-made film, with Tom Hanks, at his best, radiating a decidedly not-corny benevolence. (PG. 108 minutes.)—M.LaSalle



*A Hidden Life* The latest from Terrence Malick tells the fact-based story of a real-life Austrian conscientious objector during World War II, who refused to take a loyalty oath to Adolf Hitler. The filmmaking is devotional, ecstatic, distinct and moving, but the movie is nonetheless at least 40 minutes too long. (PG-13. 174 minutes.)—M.LaSalle



*Bombshell* The toxic culture of Fox News is explored in this brisk drama, starring Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as Kayla, a fictional young woman just starting... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Ryan Jay Shares His Favorite Wedding Movies When you add up all the elements of a wedding - the planning, the families merging, last minute pressures, the expectations - the whole thing can be fascinating to watch as an outsider. That's why we.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:22Published 2 days ago 'Charlie's Angels' Is Historic Flop The 'Charle's Angels' franchise was once a reliable box office hit. Not anymore. Elizabeth Banks 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is one of the biggest bombs of 2019. The film earned $17.5 million domestic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this exrentals Capsule reviews of recent movie releases for Dec. 27 - https://t.co/qEhjzRF2iL https://t.co/treR3v8Xkz 3 days ago Go! Magazine Capsule reviews of recent movie releases for Dec. 27 https://t.co/t4Zim7vn6f 3 days ago DOXA Festival RT @HottestAugust1: THE HOTTEST AUGUST is a Critic's Pick in @Variety! "The film is a revelation — a movie that’s as deep as we’re willin… 4 days ago The Hottest August THE HOTTEST AUGUST is a Critic's Pick in @Variety! "The film is a revelation — a movie that’s as deep as we’re wi… https://t.co/mb319uOLZW 1 week ago TheCapsuleGamer greetings my fellow capsule monsters..i just got back from the cinema and finally watched the rise of skywalker and… https://t.co/ooiEqdDdi2 1 week ago