Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Capsule movie reviews, Dec. 29

SFGate Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
*1917* Cinematographically, this is a great film, a World War I movie involving scores of characters, shot over a wide expanse, that gives the illusion of having been done in just one take. But the movie is overlong and not especially gripping, and the strategy of one-shot done in real-time might not have been ideal for this story. Still, it’s so well-done that it’s worth seeing, or almost worth seeing. (R. 119 minutes.)—M.LaSalle

*A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood* Not a biography of children’s TV pioneer Mister Rogers, but rather a fable about his place in people’s lives, this tells a mostly fictional story, about a cynical magazine writer whose life is changed by meeting and getting to know Fred Rogers. It’s a smart approach and a sensitive well-made film, with Tom Hanks, at his best, radiating a decidedly not-corny benevolence. (PG. 108 minutes.)—M.LaSalle

*A Hidden Life* The latest from Terrence Malick tells the fact-based story of a real-life Austrian conscientious objector during World War II, who refused to take a loyalty oath to Adolf Hitler. The filmmaking is devotional, ecstatic, distinct and moving, but the movie is nonetheless at least 40 minutes too long. (PG-13. 174 minutes.)—M.LaSalle

*Bombshell* The toxic culture of Fox News is explored in this brisk drama, starring Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as Kayla, a fictional young woman just starting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Jay Shares His Favorite Wedding Movies [Video]Ryan Jay Shares His Favorite Wedding Movies

When you add up all the elements of a wedding - the planning, the families merging, last minute pressures, the expectations - the whole thing can be fascinating to watch as an outsider. That's why we..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:22Published

'Charlie's Angels' Is Historic Flop [Video]'Charlie's Angels' Is Historic Flop

The 'Charle's Angels' franchise was once a reliable box office hit. Not anymore. Elizabeth Banks 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is one of the biggest bombs of 2019. The film earned $17.5 million domestic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published


Tweets about this

exrentals

exrentals Capsule reviews of recent movie releases for Dec. 27 - https://t.co/qEhjzRF2iL https://t.co/treR3v8Xkz 3 days ago

GoSTL

Go! Magazine Capsule reviews of recent movie releases for Dec. 27 https://t.co/t4Zim7vn6f 3 days ago

DOXAFestival

DOXA Festival RT @HottestAugust1: THE HOTTEST AUGUST is a Critic's Pick in @Variety! "The film is a revelation — a movie that’s as deep as we’re willin… 4 days ago

HottestAugust1

The Hottest August THE HOTTEST AUGUST is a Critic's Pick in @Variety! "The film is a revelation — a movie that’s as deep as we’re wi… https://t.co/mb319uOLZW 1 week ago

CapsuleGamer

TheCapsuleGamer greetings my fellow capsule monsters..i just got back from the cinema and finally watched the rise of skywalker and… https://t.co/ooiEqdDdi2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.