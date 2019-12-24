Global  

'Die Hard' Actor Bruce Willis Steps Out to Do Some Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Bruce Willis is picking up a few last-minute Christmas gifts! The 64-year-old Die Hard actor did some shopping with a friend on Tuesday afternoon (December 24) in the Pacific Palisades, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bruce Willis Bruce kept things cool and stylish in a gray bomber jacket over a white T-shirt [...]
News video: last minute Christmas shopping

last minute Christmas shopping

 last minute Christmas shopping

