Watch: Cardi B + Offset Announce They’ve Found Their Dream Home + Go On A Must-See Mansion Tour – “We Got A Gun Range!” Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

New York rapper Cardi B and Offset are living sky-high these days. The hip-hop pair have treated fans to an up-close look at their newly purchased dream home. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Cardi B + Offset Announce They’ve Found Their Dream Home + Go On A Must-See Mansion Tour – “We Got A Gun Range!” appeared first on . New York rapper Cardi B and Offset are living sky-high these days. The hip-hop pair have treated fans to an up-close look at their newly purchased dream home. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Cardi B + Offset Announce They’ve Found Their Dream Home + Go On A Must-See Mansion Tour – “We Got A Gun Range!” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this