Timothee Chalamet Asked His Fans About Their Christmas Plans & Then Gave Great Responses!

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Timothee Chalamet has a movie coming out on Christmas Day and he returned to Twitter after a three-month absence to ask fans about their plans for the holiday! The 23-year-old actor stars in the new film Little Women, so he was obviously happy to hear when some fans said they’d be going to the movies. [...]
