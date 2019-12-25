Global  

Canadian rapper Bvlly killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Ontario

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Durham Region Polic Service in Ontario confirmed that rapper Bvlly was killed in a shooting on Tuesday.
Toronto rapper Bvlly, 24, killed in Christmas Eve shooting

Authorities have identified Toronto rapper Bvlly as the victim of a fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Ontario, Canada. He was 24.
USATODAY.com

Canadian Rapper Bvlly Is Dead; Killed in Christmas Eve Shooting

Bvlly, a Toronto-based rapper who has been up-and-coming on the music scene, died after being shot multiple times on Christmas Eve. The rapper, who was only...
Just Jared

rockcitymark

Mark RT @mark_schmalz: Must have been one of those law abiding Canadian citizens with their bolt action rifles again.... Chicago-North had anot… 3 hours ago

HowRichAreThey

How Rich Are They? Canadian Rapper “BVLLY” shot and Killed on Christmas Eve, no Suspects in... https://t.co/CgeyrzcZTN via @YouTube #Bvlly #RIPbvlly 5 hours ago

max007ab

Max Canadian rapper Bvlly killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Ontario #Topbuzz https://t.co/f2tLtXAWBh 5 hours ago

trendin54965822

trending news Bvlly Biography Rapper Bvlly is identified as the Canadian rapper who was killed in a shooting in Ontario, Canada,… https://t.co/V8kpFPRZ6P 6 hours ago

ErikFalcoon

Erik Falcoon Who will un-rap his gifts? https://t.co/L4osxJMVFT 13 hours ago

WBious

Wiki Bious Who is Canadian Rapper killer? #Bvlly #Bvlly_wiki #Bvlly_wikipedia #Bvlly_age #Bvlly_awards #Bvlly_biography… https://t.co/PUGUbl0t9d 14 hours ago

brianlo26847525

brian logan Canadian rapper Bvlly killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Ontario https://t.co/FHBYXfiZet #FoxNews 14 hours ago

PoePoeYou1

Poe Poe You Who gives a shit? Not me. https://t.co/DtOPZT3dzB 16 hours ago

