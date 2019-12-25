Global  

Ed Sheeran Announces 'Another Break' From Music

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
In the post he shares on his Instagram account, he 'Shape of You' hitmaker promises his 'amazing' fans 'to be back with some new music when the time is right.'
News video: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn star in first music video together

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn star in first music video together 00:33

 Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have made their music video debut together.

Ed Sheeran to take another break from music

London, Dec 24 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he is taking a break from music after working "non stop" since 2017.
Sify

Ed Sheeran Is Taking a 'Breather' From Music After Another Record-Setting Year

Ed Sheeran is taking a well deserved break from music to "go out and see some more of the world." On Tuesday (Dec. 24), two days after...
Billboard.com


