Ed Sheeran Announces 'Another Break' From Music

In the post he shares on his Instagram account, he 'Shape of You' hitmaker promises his 'amazing' fans 'to be back with some new music when the time is right.'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve Justin Bieber has dropped a massive hint he is going to release three lots of new music in the coming days, after posting a picture of himself by a piano and including the dates December 24th, December.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:53Published 20 hours ago Stormzy dominates Urban Music Awards 2020 nominations Stormzy leads the nominations for the 2020 Urban Music Awards, with four nods. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:14Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ed Sheeran to take another break from music London, Dec 24 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he is taking a break from music after working "non stop" since 2017.

Sify 14 hours ago



Ed Sheeran Is Taking a 'Breather' From Music After Another Record-Setting Year Ed Sheeran is taking a well deserved break from music to "go out and see some more of the world." On Tuesday (Dec. 24), two days after...

Billboard.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this