First Lady Answers NORAD Santa Calls from Kids Sans Trump, Press

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The press was not invited to be in the room to listen while First Lady Melania Trump, sans President Donald Trump, answered calls from kids calling the NORAD Santa tracking hotline on Christmas Eve. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith said that instead, the press was just provided a statement. “In past years the press […]
News video: Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas

Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas 00:32

 President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he got First Lady Melania Trump a "beautiful card" for Christmas. But he admitted that he's "still working on a Christmas present" for the first lady. The president made the remark in response to a question from a soldier during a teleconference with US...

