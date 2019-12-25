Global  

James Norton Wants to Play 'Updated' Version of James Bond

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The 'McMafia' star realizes that the 007 franchise is now 'antiquated' and 'needs to be updated,' but he denies reports that he's in talks to replace Daniel Craig for the next installment.
