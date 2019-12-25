Global  

Newlyweds Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share Adorable Family Photo on Christmas Eve!

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma just tied the knot days ago and now they are spending their first Christmas together as a married couple! The 32-year-old actress and singer took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her adorable family around the Christmas tree. “This was the best we got. Merry Christmas Eve! [...]
News video: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed 01:12

 Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have tied the knot in an "intimate" backyard wedding.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share 'just married' photo from wedding

Hilary Duff confirmed she tied the knot with a photo from her intimate ceremony to fiance Matthew Koma on Instagram.
FOXNews.com

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share First Photo From Their Wedding!

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma are officially husband and wife! The 32-year-old Lizzie McGuire star shared the first photo from her wedding to the singer, also 32....
Just Jared

