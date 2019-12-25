Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Edward Aschoff Dead - ESPN Reporter Dies at 34

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Edward Aschoff has sadly passed away at the young age of 34. The ESPN college football reporter died on Tuesday (December 24), which happened to be his 34th birthday. He passed away after a battle with pneumonia. Edward began working for ESPN in 2011 while based in Atlanta and then he moved to Los Angeles [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Aschoff, ESPN college football reporter, dies at 34

Edward Aschoff, who started covering college football for ESPN as an SEC reporter in 2011 and began a more expanded national role in 2017, died Tuesday at age...
ESPN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.