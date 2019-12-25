Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt create 'real bond' after years of split

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Much-talked about exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have created a "real bond" over time as for them, it seems things are going better after years of the split.



Recent related videos from verified sources Teresa Giudice And Joe Giudice Split After 20 Years Of Marriage Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have decided to separate after two decades of marriage. The split comes after a tumultuous few years filled with prison time and.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:46Published 1 week ago Jennifer Aniston invites ex-husband Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow to holiday party Jennifer Aniston really got into the holiday spirit by reportedly throwing a star-studded party attended by ex-husband Brad Pitt and his former fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow! Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:43Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Have 'Real Bond' Following Reunion Even though the road there isn't easy, the famous stars are slowly working on their relationship as Brad is even among the guests at Jen's 50th birthday bash and...

AceShowbiz 36 minutes ago



Jennifer Aniston hosts Christmas party for Brad Pitt, her friends Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 17 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston hosted a star-studded Christmas party over the weekend, which was attended by her former husband Brad Pitt....

Sify 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this