Robbie Williams Has Photo of Victoria Beckham on the Top of His Christmas Tree - Find Out Why!

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published This amazing Christmas tree is based on Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' 00:28 This amazing and creative Christmas tree is based on the hit movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas" by the iconic director Tim Burton. The filmer said: "I was feeling creative and I'm a massive Disney fan I was going to do a Mickey mouse tree but it has all been done so I wanted to be...