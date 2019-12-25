Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Robbie Williams Has Photo of Victoria Beckham on the Top of His Christmas Tree - Find Out Why!

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Talking about his Christmas tradition in an interview, the former Take That member also reveals that he and his wife Ayda Field usually hire Mr Christmas to help them decorate their house.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: This amazing Christmas tree is based on Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

This amazing Christmas tree is based on Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' 00:28

 This amazing and creative Christmas tree is based on the hit movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas" by the iconic director Tim Burton. The filmer said: "I was feeling creative and I'm a massive Disney fan I was going to do a Mickey mouse tree but it has all been done so I wanted to be...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Couple Decorates Christmas Tree With Toy Car Race Track [Video]Couple Decorates Christmas Tree With Toy Car Race Track

This couple had the creative idea of decorating their Christmas tree with a toy race track. They broke down the track and placed in on the tree. After a few trials, they were able to get the placement..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Garden Center Gives Away Christmas Trees [Video]Garden Center Gives Away Christmas Trees

Echter’s Nursery and Garden Center is giving away the trees on Monday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Newlyweds Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share Adorable Family Photo on Christmas Eve!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma just tied the knot days ago and now they are spending their first Christmas together as a married couple! The 32-year-old actress...
Just Jared

'Merry Christmas to all our followers': Prince Williams poses with kids in adorable Christmas snap taken by Kate Middleton

'Merry Christmas to all our followers': Prince Williams poses with kids in adorable Christmas snap taken by Kate MiddletonWhile Meghan and Harry's Christmas card was blasted as a photoshop fail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had much more luck sharing an adorable Christmas...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.