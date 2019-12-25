Global  

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets a 'Trolls' Surprise on Christmas Eve!

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Stormi Webster got the best surprise on Christmas Eve – a visit from Poppy, the main character from the animated film Trolls! Kylie Jenner shared adorable videos and photos of Stormi‘s big surprise on her Instagram account. Poppy arrived at the family’s home on Christmas Eve (December 24) with lots of fun presents and then [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gifted Life-Size Playhouse By Grandma Kris

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, would like to welcome you to her crib for Christmas. Little Stormi recently got gifted with a major surprise from her...
TMZ.com

Travis Scott Brings Christmas Cheer to Daughter Stormi With 'Trolls' Character Surprise: Watch

Travis Scott brought some holiday cheer to his daughter Stormi by surprising her with a real-life costumed Trolls character on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24...
Billboard.com


