Kathy Griffin Hilariously Live Tweeted from the Kardashians' Christmas Eve Party!

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Kathy Griffin is one of the many celebrities who are attending the Kardashian-West-Jenner Christmas Eve Party and she decided to live tweet from inside the event! The comedian is longtime friends with the family after living next to Kim and Kanye. “God help me, I’m gonna see all these dames tonight. #MerryChristmasEve,” Kathy tweeted along [...]
