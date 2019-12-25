Global  

Henry Cavill Cut Down Water for Three Days to Film 'The Witcher'

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
The 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor reveals his extreme diet, which includes getting himself dehydrated, to prepare for the filming of batching scenes for the upcoming Netflix series.
Henry Cavill cut down water for 3 days for 'The Witcher'

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor Henry Cavill did not drink water for three days to prep for shirtless scenes in "The Witcher".
Sify

The Witcher: Henry Cavill dehydrated for three days for shirtless scenes

British actor Henry Cavill has revealed that he stayed dehydrated for three days to show off his muscle for shirtless 'The Witcher' scenes. According to People...
Mid-Day


