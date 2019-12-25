Global  

Prince William celebrates Christmas Eve with kids in adorable photo clicked by Kate

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Prince William gave a warm Christmas kiss to his youngest child, 19-month-old son Prince Louis, in a photo clicked by none other than Duchess Kate Middleton.
Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path

Queen Elizabeth has acknowledged the "quite bumpy path" of 2019 in her annual Christmas speech, which will air in full on Christmas Day (25.12.19).

Prince William celebrates Christmas Eve by sharing adorable photo with his kids

Even the royal family is enjoying the Christmas holiday.
FOXNews.com

Kate Middleton appears to shrug off Prince William's hand on her shoulder during TV special

Kate Middleton appears to shrug off Prince William's hand on her shoulder during TV specialKate Middleton appeared to shrug off her husband Prince William's hand during a Christmas TV special in the UK.The royal couple appeared on A Berry Royal...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •E! OnlineDaily CallerJust Jared

