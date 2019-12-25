Global  

Allee Willis death: Grammy-winning songwriter behind Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September' and the 'Friends' theme dies, aged 72

Independent Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 for her work on hits by artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, The Pet Shop Boys and Dusty Springfield
