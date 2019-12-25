Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Justin Bieber announces new music, tour and docuseries

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Singer Justin Bieber had told fans in March that he was taking a break from music to focus on "repairing some deep rooted issues". Now, he has revealed that he is returning with new music, tour and a docuseries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve

Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 00:53

 Justin Bieber has dropped a massive hint he is going to release three lots of new music in the coming days, after posting a picture of himself by a piano and including the dates December 24th, December 31st and January 3rd in a caption.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Will Tour In Maryland In 2020 [Video]Justin Bieber Will Tour In Maryland In 2020

The singer Tuesday announced a new single, album, docu-series and tour will be coming in the new year.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published

Justin Bieber Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh This Summer [Video]Justin Bieber Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh This Summer

Pop sensation Justin Bieber is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Tour, & Docu-Series Coming in 2020!

2020 is going to be a big year for Justin Bieber! After teasing a big announcement, the 25-year-old singer revealed on Tuesday (December 24) that he has a new...
Just Jared

Justin Bieber back with new music, tour and docuseries


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Independent

The Independent RT @IndyMusic: Justin Bieber announces new album and single 'Yummy' https://t.co/f0ELtiTwSd 1 minute ago

Mohamedchaabni6

Mohamed chaabnia RT @THR: Justin Bieber is returning with new music and a tour in 2020 https://t.co/j1MMdDNWcF 3 minutes ago

IntelligentCash

Shop online in USA with MPESA (StatesDuka) Justin Bieber announces return to music, set to release new single early January 2020 https://t.co/yuK74K6b9M https://t.co/qvzdV9QlJX 5 minutes ago

IndyMusic

Independent Music Justin Bieber announces new album and single 'Yummy' https://t.co/f0ELtiTwSd 6 minutes ago

omqitsbieber

10,000HOURS RT @GuardianUS: Justin Bieber announces first new album in five years https://t.co/jVTLRrrVef 11 minutes ago

saintPa96170886

saint Paul🇬🇧 RT @Independent: Justin Bieber announces new album and single 'Yummy' https://t.co/CIwG8AMLBM 12 minutes ago

Stocks_Bot

 Justin Bieber Details New Single ‘Yummy,’ Announces Tour - Rolling Stone https://t.co/KRkY6FFmw8 17 minutes ago

SimplyFilipino

Simply Filipino Justin Bieber Details New Single ‘Yummy,’ Announces Tour - Rolling Stone https://t.co/EAzYFWrLWl 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.