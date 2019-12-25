Global  

Ranbir-Alia and others at Christmas lunch

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may not have publicly accepted their relationship, but the couple is dropping hints all the time. Case in point being their recent outing, Alia accompanied beau Ranbir at the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch and it was all things love. The couple posed together for the paparazzi, before heading for the Christmas tradition hosted by Kunal Kapoor.
