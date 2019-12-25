Akshay shares a new poster of 'Good Newwz'

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

As we are moving an inch closer to year-ender, let's finish it on a high note. The last big release 'Good Newwz' of 2019 starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Good Newwz’ is just a few days away from its release and the team is on a promotional spree currently. A while ago, Akshay took to his social media handles to share a new poster of the film and give Christmas wishes. 👓 View full article

