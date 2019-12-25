Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Akshay shares a new poster of 'Good Newwz'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
As we are moving an inch closer to year-ender, let's finish it on a high note. The last big release 'Good Newwz' of 2019 starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Good Newwz’ is just a few days away from its release and the team is on a promotional spree currently. A while ago, Akshay took to his social media handles to share a new poster of the film and give Christmas wishes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Good Newwz' wishes his fans Merry Christmas

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Good Newwz' wishes his fans Merry Christmas 00:46

 Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday shared the new poster of his upcoming film 'Good Newwz' on Instagram.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai [Video]Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai

Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published

Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama [Video]Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer "Good Newwz" finally hit the theaters today. The film is a laugh riot, family drama .

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

International Artiste Lauv to Make his Bollywood Music Debut with the Song Dil Na Jaaneya in Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's Good Newwz

International Artiste Lauv to Make his Bollywood Music Debut with the Song Dil Na Jaaneya in Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's Good Newwz*Karan Johar’s* Dharma Productions has always made sure that they have a unique element in their films and it is no different for their upcoming film, *Good...
NewsVoir

Good Newwz : PIL filed against Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer in Karnataka High Court

Akshay Kumar's new release Good Newwz is facing bad news upon release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against the film in Karnataka High Court...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.