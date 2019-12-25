Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Look: J. Lo Flexes Ripped Abs + Practically No Waist In New Fitness Pic – “Christmas In Miami”

SOHH Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Look: J. Lo Flexes Ripped Abs + Practically No Waist In New Fitness Pic – “Christmas In Miami”Hollywood actress Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez is out here looking like a Christmas snack. The veteran entertainer has blessed social media with a quick look at how she’s turning up in Miami for the winter holidays. Look and comment below!

The post Look: J. Lo Flexes Ripped Abs + Practically No Waist In New Fitness Pic – “Christmas In Miami” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Poorly-Wrapped Gifts Get a Better Response, Study Says

Poorly-Wrapped Gifts Get a Better Response, Study Says 01:01

 Poorly-Wrapped Gifts Get a Better Response, Study Says . University of Nevada researchers say presents that are neatly wrapped increase a recipient's expectations. The analysis can be found in the 'Journal of Consumer Psychology.'. Fans of the Miami Heat were used in the study. One group of fans was...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.