Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 47 minutes ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent is out here spending big stacks. The hip-hop veteran has shared a sneak peek at what he bought himself for Christmas. Last night, Fif hit up his social media pages dressed as Santa Claus and showing off a new, decked-out Bugatti. Earlier this week, 50 shared pics of his son […]



The post 50 Cent Turns Into Santa Claus + Gifts Himself Insane 2020 Bugatti: “Get Rid Of All The Old S**t, Get New S**t” appeared first on . New York rapper 50 Cent is out here spending big stacks. The hip-hop veteran has shared a sneak peek at what he bought himself for Christmas. Last night, Fif hit up his social media pages dressed as Santa Claus and showing off a new, decked-out Bugatti. Earlier this week, 50 shared pics of his son […]The post 50 Cent Turns Into Santa Claus + Gifts Himself Insane 2020 Bugatti: “Get Rid Of All The Old S**t, Get New S**t” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

