Gold-plated gun, drugs found on plane of Lil Wayne

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): The private jet of American rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, known professionally as Lil Wayne, was raided in Miami, Florida, after federal agents claimed they got a tip on drugs being transported on the plane.
News video: Source: Lil Wayne's Private Plane Searched, Expected To Be Indicted

Source: Lil Wayne's Private Plane Searched, Expected To Be Indicted 01:44

 CBS4's Ty Russell reports from Opa-locka Executive Airport.

