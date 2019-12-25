Kevin Spacey back in spotlight after cryptic video message on Christmas Eve
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): The controversial Hollywood figure Kevin Spacey, who has faced allegations of sexual assaults over the past few years, came out with a mysterious and cryptic YouTube video on Christmas Eve, reported Fox News.
(CNN) Kevin Spacey has released a second "House of Cards" inspired holiday video, featuring himself in front of a fire place talking about being under attack. His message follows last year's Christmas Eve address, which saw Spacey seemingly defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations....