'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis dead at 72

Zee News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Allee Willis was working with rapper Big Sean at her home over the past few months.
'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis passes away

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom "Friends", passed away on Tuesday after...
Sify

Famed songwriter Allee Willis, composer of 'Friends' theme song, dead at 72

Songwriter Allee Willis, famous for her work with Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the “Friends” theme and the “The Color Purple” Broadway song score, died...
FOXNews.com


