Watch: Chris Brown’s Daughter Really Asked For Balenciaga For Christmas – “5 Year Old Swag”
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () R&B singer Chris Brown knows he’s set expectations high for his daughter when it comes to the holidays. The award-winning crooner has shared footage of his mini-me proudly requesting high-end fashion brand Balenciaga for Christmas. Watch and comment below! I asked her what she wanted for Christmas and she says… “BALENCIAGA”. 😳 5 year old […]
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand...