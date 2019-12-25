Global  

Watch: Chris Brown’s Daughter Really Asked For Balenciaga For Christmas – “5 Year Old Swag”

SOHH Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Watch: Chris Brown’s Daughter Really Asked For Balenciaga For Christmas – “5 Year Old Swag”R&B singer Chris Brown knows he’s set expectations high for his daughter when it comes to the holidays. The award-winning crooner has shared footage of his mini-me proudly requesting high-end fashion brand Balenciaga for Christmas. Watch and comment below! I asked her what she wanted for Christmas and she says… “BALENCIAGA”. 😳 5 year old […]

The post Watch: Chris Brown’s Daughter Really Asked For Balenciaga For Christmas – “5 Year Old Swag” appeared first on .
News video: George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen 00:53

 Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand...

Chris Brown's Daughter Proves She's Already the Best Big Sister

How sweet! Just before the Christmas holiday, Chris Brown posted on his Instagram a sweet photo of his 5-year-old daughter Royalty changing her 1-month-old baby...
E! Online

Victim of alleged Barry murder had a six-week-old daughter

A fundraising page has been set up for Jordan Davies' six-week-old daughter Caitlin Rose and two-year-old son George
Wales Online


