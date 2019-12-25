Global  

Tory Lanez Roasts Drake Over WAR Video: “N***a Look Like The White Power Ranger”

SOHH Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Tory Lanez Roasts Drake Over WAR Video: “N***a Look Like The White Power Ranger”Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez is with the jokes. The hip-hop crooner low-key went into Drake‘s comments section this week to clown his recent “War” video attire. On Christmas Eve, Tory jumped onto one of Drake’s “War” video slideshow posts and hit him with the digital ether. On Christmas Eve, Drizzy shocked fans by putting […]

The post Tory Lanez Roasts Drake Over WAR Video: “N***a Look Like The White Power Ranger” appeared first on .
