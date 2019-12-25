Global  

Nicole Mitchell Murphy Wiki: Facts about Eddie Murphy’s Ex-Wife

Earn The Necklace Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Eddie Murphy’s comedic prowess is already well-known. So it’s no surprise that when he recently gave us a glimpse of his life as a dad on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he brought the hilarity. Murphy has 10 kids with multiple women, including five kids with the only woman he was legitimately married to, Nicole Mitchell […]

The post Nicole Mitchell Murphy Wiki: Facts about Eddie Murphy’s Ex-Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
News video: Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live'

Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live' 00:50

 Comedy legend Eddie Murphy has returned to 'Saturday Night Live' after a 35-year absence.

Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes [Video]Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes

A spokesperson for disgraced actor Bill Cosby has hit out at Eddie Murphy after he targeted the star during his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return [Video]Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return

Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage and enlisted his mates Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan to pull off an epic surprise for fans.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Nicole Murphy Throws Shade at Bill Cosby Over Eddie Murphy Attack

Nicole Murphy sure knows how to throw a punch, in a way that doesn't really feel aggressive ... but it is!!! We got Nicole Monday on Skid Row in downtown L.A.,...
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy brought back his Mr. Rogers parody for modern times on 'SNL'

Eddie Murphy's triumphant return to Saturday Night Live kicked off with a soaring sketch, and one of many that revisited a classic Murphy character. In this...
Mashable Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle Times

