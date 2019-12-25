Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis passes away

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom "Friends", passed away on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. She was 72.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis dead at 72

Allee Willis was working with rapper Big Sean at her home over the past few months.
Zee News

Allee Willis death: Grammy-winning songwriter behind Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September' and the 'Friends' theme dies, aged 72

Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 for her work on hits by artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, The Pet Shop Boys and Dusty Springfield
Independent


Tweets about this

CluelessPundit

CluelessPundit RT @CNN: Songwriter Allee Willis, who wrote the "Friends" theme song and Earth, Wind, & Fire's songs "September" and "Boogie Wonderland," h… 4 seconds ago

_xdayanna

☽رایگان ذهن شم☾ RT @dubvNOW: Songwriter who wrote Earth, Wind, & Fire's 'September' and 'Friends' theme song dies https://t.co/AVo0kQNtk4 https://t.co/RPIz… 5 seconds ago

CluelessPundit

CluelessPundit RT @BBCWorld: Friends theme songwriter, Allee Willis, dies aged 72 https://t.co/SXy0qVXaJg 14 seconds ago

ReneeVoiceBrand

Renee Shatanoff RT @RickFreedland: I woke up today to the death of Allee Willis. The songwriter who wrote the theme song for Friends and for Earth Wind and… 15 seconds ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Songwriter who wrote Earth, Wind, & Fire's 'September' and 'Friends' theme song dies https://t.co/AVo0kQNtk4 https://t.co/RPIzJGHE4U 23 seconds ago

tinamariespring

Tina-Marie Springham "Rest In Boogie Wonderland Songwriter Allee Willis has passed away at age 72. (Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019) Will… https://t.co/cf5cH7y7H2 38 seconds ago

SparklyK67

RandomSquirrel Allee Willis: Friends theme songwriter dies at 72 https://t.co/5Mn3j4Mzcb 2 minutes ago

solaresgt

LUIS SOLARES ' Songwriter Of ‘Friends’ Theme Allee Willis Dies, Was 72' https://t.co/B4dlhriv7q 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.