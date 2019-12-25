Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Now that Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married, it's time to move on to another celebration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed 01:12

 Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have tied the knot in an "intimate" backyard wedding.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hilary Duff Got Married Over The Weekend [Video]Hilary Duff Got Married Over The Weekend

Hilary Duff has had a remarkable year, and it just ended with a beautiful wedding ceremony. The once and future Lizzie McGuire star wed longtime boyfriend Matthew Koma on Saturday, December 21. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony [Video]Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony

Hilary Duff Shares Wedding Photos. On Dec. 21, Hilary Duff wed partner Matthew Koma after a seven-month engagement. . The 'Younger' actress took to Instagram uploading a photo from her big day...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Newlyweds Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share Adorable Family Photo on Christmas Eve!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma just tied the knot days ago and now they are spending their first Christmas together as a married couple! The 32-year-old actress...
Just Jared

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share 'just married' photo from wedding

Hilary Duff confirmed she tied the knot with a photo from her intimate ceremony to fiance Matthew Koma on Instagram.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo | Fox News https://t.co/VTYnzFNFvK 20 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/2umoiaij0I https://t.co/hk1vk7BGJX 22 minutes ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo" https://t.co/W94Yw1exuk https://t.co/ye5S67ag6m 24 minutes ago

IndependentEag3

Independent Eagle Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo https://t.co/QhMfQB22PL https://t.co/QruIP9twr3 36 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo, if you know what i mean 52 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo https://t.co/Fbyg0yj3bK 56 minutes ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/BbqLDDuHZB https://t.co/epMjElmrH7 1 hour ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #7509d2c4ad1e567abc721c48cb2e2212 #foxnewspersonhilaryduff Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma share family holiday photo htt… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.